x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman dies after being hit in McDonald's drive-thru in Greensboro

Officers responded to a call in reference to a car crash at the McDonald's on Randleman Road on September 21.
A logo of US burger chain McDonalds is pictured above a branch of the fast food restaurant in central London on September 4, 2017.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said a woman died after being hit at a McDonald's drive-thru in Greensboro. 

Officers responded to a call in reference to a car crash at the McDonald's on Randleman Road on September 21.

Linda Jenkins, 50, was walking in the parking lot when Aleyah LeGrande, 27, was driving through the line and hit Jenkins. 

Jenkins was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries on September 25. 

LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collison with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle. 

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

Man shot in the leg, woman grazed with a bullet after a shootout on E. Third St. in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem man charged with first-degree arson after two deadly house fires

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Santee senior home on standby for possible Hurricane Ian

Before You Leave, Check This Out