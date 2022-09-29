Woman dies after being hit in McDonald's drive-thru in Greensboro

Officers responded to a call in reference to a car crash at the McDonald's on Randleman Road on September 21.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said a woman died after being hit at a McDonald's drive-thru in Greensboro.

Linda Jenkins, 50, was walking in the parking lot when Aleyah LeGrande, 27, was driving through the line and hit Jenkins.

Jenkins was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries on September 25.

LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collison with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.