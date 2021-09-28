'This will not be tolerated': NC detention officer charged with assault in South Carolina

Branden Williamson is charged with felony assault in connection with an incident in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sept. 27.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County detention officer was fired after being charged with assault in connection to an incident in Richland County, South Carolina, Sheriff Garry McFadden announced.

Detention Officer Branden Williamson was delivered a notice of termination in Columbia Thursday after he was charged with felony assault related to the incident.

"After I received the call from Sheriff Leon Lott, I was extremely embarrassed as well as infuriated," McFadden said. "After speaking with the arresting officer and hearing the circumstances I was more infuriated. As a former homicide detective I have witnessed too many of these domestic disturbances. This will not be tolerated."

Williamson worked for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since June of 2019.

