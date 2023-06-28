Man accused of attacking 86-year-old woman was on parole after spending decades in prison, court records show

Melvin Walker, 60, is accused of aggravated robbery among other charges stemming from multiple incidents.

HOUSTON — The man who police said was caught on Ring doorbell video attacking and robbing an 86-year-old woman appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Melvin Walker, 60, is charged with aggravated robbery and burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault, but that's not the only charge he's facing.

Walker has five cases pending in Harris County that include charges of driving a stolen car, evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a gun.

“He’s a habitual offender," prosecutor Jacob Salinas said. "He’s a very bad individual.”

Walker’s most recent arrest came just three days after he allegedly attacked the 86-year-old who was watering the plants on her porch. Surveillance video shows Walker putting the woman in a headlock and forcing her inside her home on Robertson Street near Cavalcade in north Houston.

He was then seen on video casually walking away.

Salinas credits Walker's arrest to a Crime Stoppers tip and the video released by Houston police the day of the attack. Walker's booking photo shows him wearing what looks like the same shirt as the one seen in the video.

A friend of the victim said she lives in her home with her grandson, but she was alone during the attack.

Employees at a nearby store said they'd often see the victim shopping for gardening supplies and working in her yard.

“She always was in her grass and walking her dogs," one woman said. "Just the wrong place at the wrong time.”

David Mata’s electronics shop sits just across the street. He said he's taken security precautions for his business but wants to see more police patrols to help protect older people that live in the neighborhood.

“They are very vulnerable because, just like her, they just work in their yard, they’re doing activities, they go to the bank, come back," Mata said. "They’re very easy targets, I guess is what I’m trying to say.”

During Walker's first court appearance, prosecutors asked if he could be held without bond because of two prior convictions for robbery and evading. He's already served decades in prison and is currently on parole.