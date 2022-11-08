Members of motorcycle gang charged in deadly South Lake Drive shooting

Through interviews and surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the four suspects in the shooting.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Law enforcement from across the region helped arrest four men charged with murdering a rival as he rode along a Lexington County road weeks earlier.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 33-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin, and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield have each been charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, the sheriff's department said.

In a statement provided by the department, Sheriff Jay Koon said that the victim, 57-year-old Timothy Harold Brock of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times as he rode along South Lake Drive near I-20 on Oct. 8.

"The co-defendants approached him at a high rate of speed, fired shots, and fled the scene," the sheriff added.

Through interviews and surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the four suspects in the shooting.

"Each of the suspects can be seen on security camera video in the area of the scene prior to the shooting," the sheriff said.

He added that the four are members of a rival motorcycle group and said previously that the shooting followed a dispute between two groups.

All four have since been taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.