COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested two men in connection with multiple armed robberies.



Chacory Murray, 20, and Denzell McMillian, 19, face four counts of armed robbery and four charges of kidnapping.



According to law enforcement, the men are accused of committing a series of robberies starting on September 7 at the Quality Inn at 8104 Two Notch Road.



According to the clerk at the Quality Inn, a man wearing a hoodie with the words "Drippin" came to the front desk and asked for the price of a room, then left. He came back later and pulled out a gun and demanded money, then took all the cash from the cash register.



On Sept. 10, a suspect wearing the same hoodie robbed the Red Roof Inn at 7431 Nates Road. The clerk said a man wearing a black hoodie walked in, and demanded the money from the cash register. He left with the cash and got into a maroon car.



On Sept. 13 the clerk of the Hawthorne Suites at 200 Zimalcrest Drive said a man with a black hoodie that had colorful writing pointed a pistol and demanded cash. After he fled on foot, the suspect was seen jumping into a burgundy vehicle.



On Sept. 16, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the LB Mart in the 2500 block of Hard Scrabble Road. A clerk said a suspect pointed a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect made off with cash and two packs of cigarettes.



According to law enforcement, a witness said he tried following the suspect in his vehicle but lost it. He described the vehicle as a red Mazda sedan.



Meanwhile, deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Brickyard Road to reports of a hit and run. The deputies saw a red Toyota Corolla with temporary paper license plates that had severe damage to its side.



A witness said the vehicle was in a crash, but that the driver and passenger walked away. A little while later, a man walked up with keys to the car and claimed it was his. He said that two men had been driving it but did not have his permission. The alleged owner left after witnesses told him he could not leave with the car.



While investigators were on scene speaking with witnesses, the same man, later identified as Murray , approached them and said the car belonged to him. He said he had filed a police report, and that he was told of the vehicle’s location. When asked how he arrived at the location, Murray said he had taken a ride-share vehicle. Murray was taken to RCSD headquarters for questioning. As the vehicle was being towed away, a deputy spotted another man, later identified as McMillian, sitting alone in the passenger seat of a pickup truck.

McMillian matched the description of the suspect involved in the robbery at the LB Mart. McMillian was also taken in for questioning.



While being questioned, both men confessed to multiple incidents, including some committed in Lexington County. McMillian confessed to conducting the robberies in Richland County, while Murray stood by as the getaway driver.

They are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Charges are pending from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.