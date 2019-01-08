HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that left two South Carolina men dead.

According to the Horry County Police Department, two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly armed robbery on Belle Terre Boulevard last Friday.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Waccamaw Bingo off Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach.

Stephen "Steve" Johnson, Sr., 73, and his son Stephen "Sparky" Johnson, Jr., 46, both of Sumter, died of gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, according to officials with the Horry County Coroner's Office who also say the pair owned the bingo hall.

Derrick Rivera, 29, of Georgetown, faces charges of murder (2 counts), armed robbery (2 counts), possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Bradford Britton, 40, of Georgetown, faces charges of murder (2 counts) and armed robbery (2 counts). Britton iwas also wanted in Texas for a narcotics charge.

