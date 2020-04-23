ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about an attempted break-in at a home in Orangeburg.

According to law enforcement, the break-in attempt happened around 2 p.m. Monday, and a doorbell camera system captured video of two subjects attempting to force entry into a Cordova residence.

The video shows a dark-colored truck pulling into the yard. One subject approached the home and knocks on the door just before another subject attempted to kick in the door.

Both subjects flee after an alarm goes off.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.