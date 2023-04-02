Sheriff: 3 men accused of climbing on Pleasant Hill Elementary roof, throwing explosive

According to the sheriff's department, 3 men are accused of climbing atop Pleasant Hill Elementary and, at some point afterward, throwing the incendiary device.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County investigators are searching for three suspects tied to an unusual and dangerous crime committed at the end of January atop a school.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, three men are accused of climbing atop Pleasant Hill Elementary School on Rawl Road and, at some point afterward, throwing a homemade fiery explosive device, commonly known as a "Molotov cocktail" onto the nearby pavement.

A video shared by the sheriff's department shows the silhouettes of the suspects in the case. It also shows the fireball that erupted after one of them threw the incendiary device.

The sheriff's department said that the three left in a white sedan. With the video and limited information they have publicly released so far, the sheriff's department is hoping someone with information will come forward.