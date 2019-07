TURBEVILLE, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men wanted in connection to an attempted murder.

The two suspects, Dominique Laterrance Pearson, 26, and Jalen Deron Kennedy, 23, were involved in a shooting incident on July 19 in a trailer park in Turbeville, S.C. according to law enforcement.

A third person involved in the incident has already been arrested.

If you have any information about the two suspects, contact Clarendon County Sheriff's Office at 803-435-4414.