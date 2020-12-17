Woman accused of trying to sell undercover deputies 8.8 pounds of meth

She is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $71,000 bond and faces multiple drug charges.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A woman is accused of trying to sell undercover deputies almost nine pounds of methamphetamine.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Maria Rocio Gordillo, 47, sold undercover deputies 2.2 pounds of meth. Then, on a later date sold them three, one-gallon-sized bags, which were about 6.6 pounds, filled with a crystal-like substance, that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The investigation was a follow-up from the ongoing “Operation Meth Death Peddlers” investigation where 44 people were arrested and 50 pounds of methamphetamine was seized in 2018 and 2019, culminating in numerous arrests in April of 2019, according to the sheriff's office.

"These drug dealers have blood on their hands. They make money off the misery of others. They use violence as a means to enforce their trafficking business," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Detectives also seized $4,100.

Gordillo is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $71,000 bond and faces multiple drug charges.

