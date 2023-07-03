Man reported missing near Swansea in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man.
Michael Brady Fisher was last seen on July 2, 2023, leaving his home near Valley Ridge and Culler roads, near Swansea, on a bicycle. It is unknown which direction Fisher may have been heading when he left the residence. He has family in Sumter, but is believed to still be in the area around his home.
At the time of his disappearance, Fisher was wearing an orange shirt and shorts.
If you have seen Fisher or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 803-874-2741.