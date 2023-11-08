Police said she admitted she was the driver in the crash, and told investigators she knew she had hit something that night, but didn't know what she hit.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The driver accused of hitting three boys with a car earlier this week, killing one, is now in custody.

Brandy Sue Jones, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Greenville, investigators said in court Friday morning.

They allege Jones was behind the wheel of a blue-ish purple Jetta Volkswagen when she struck the three boys.

Authorities tracked down the Jetta Thursday and said they found the car parked back in a wooded area. The vehicle was said to have damage to the windshield and a side window.

Detectives found Jones and interviewed her. Police said she admitted she was the driver in the crash, and told investigators she knew she had hit something that night, but didn't know what she hit.

She realized the next day when she saw news reports.

Jones was convicted of a meth charge back in 2020 and has been on parole since March 2023.

Jones also has previous convictions of driving without a license, as well as past civil infractions of driving without proof of insurance and not having a registration, according to online court records.

The hit-skip crash happened at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wise Road near West County Line Road in Eureka Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said the three boys were walking on Wise Road when a driver struck all three. A 14-year-old boy, later identified as Jamison Lafferty, died at the scene. The other two were taken to DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids and are expected to survive.

The driver did not stop, police said.

One of the boys suffered a broken pelvis, while the other suffered two broken ankles from the crash.

The boy's mother, Alee Lafferty, thanked the community for the outpouring of support while lamenting the death of her son:

"My heart is broken. There are no words right now. All that I can say is we are overwhelmed by all of the love and support from so many people for the loss of our baby boy.

I know that I have not been able to respond to everyone, but please know that your messages are not going unnoticed.

He brought so much joy to our life, and I know that he will continue to do so with all of the wonderful memories we have of Jamison.

I am confident that he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father and I have so much hope that I will get to hug and kiss him again.

Momma loves you Jamison Allen. My baby boy and forever my sunshine."

Jamison was a middle school student at Greenville Public Schools.

He played football, and the Greenville High School Football Coach, Tom Halleck, said news like this is devastating for the community.

"He was such a great kid, he was a nice kid that worked hard and was working hard to better himself and our teams and our community and, and it's just sad anytime that something like that happens," said Halleck. "I just can't imagine I have four kids, my own and each of us as coaches, as you know, adults and people that work with the school system and in kids every day. We know how traumatic that is."

Funeral arrangements for Jamison are set for a visitation at Greenville Community Church in Greenville on Tuesday, and then a service to follow.

"Jamison was a shining light in everything that he did! He had a contagious smile and loving heart! He loved Jesus, His family, and all His wonderful friends! Jamison could always make you laugh, and he would do anything to see somebody smile! He loved sports and was an amazing teammate! Jamison always gave 110% in everything that he did, but most of all, in having a loving, caring heart," the boy's obituary reads.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.