POWELL, Ohio — Several middle school students are under investigation after accusations they put bodily fluids into food served to teachers, WBNS reports.

Several Hyatts Middle School students in Powell, Ohio, are accused of putting urine and semen onto crepes fed to teachers.

Olentangy Schools told WBNS the incident happened during a student cooking competition, where teachers were served the food and judging the contest.

The district released the following statement: "The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance. District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions."

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said a video surfaced as part of the incident.

No charges have been filed as of Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

