Two children sickened, teen charged after eating drug-infused candy at Columbia middle school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two middle school children were taken to the emergency room and one 14-year-old has been charged in an incident involving hash-infused candies at a Richland One school.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 2, at Hand Middle School in Columbia. A 14-year-old male student brought the narcotics-laced candies to school and passed them out to approximately six other children during lunchtime, according to officials.

According to District spokesperson Karen York, two of the six middle schoolers then became ill and were transported to an area hospital from Hand.

A parent of one of the children spoke to WLTX on the condition of anonymity and said tests done on the child while at the emergency room tested positive for marijuana.

School administrators continue to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, a 14-year-old male student has been charged with possession of hash oil.

According to Columbia Police, a juvenile petition was filed against the student and he will appear in juvenile court at a later date. He has been accused of possessing illegal narcotics and was released to his parents.