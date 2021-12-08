Midlands father out on bond charged after 4-year-old shot self in November

The man was out on bond in a murder case at the time the child wounded himself, Foster said.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A Newberry man has been charged after his 4-year-old child found a gun and shot himself back in November, according to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster. The man was out on bond in a murder case at the time, Foster said.

Deputies say the man, who was the biological father of the four-year-old, obtained a weapon that had been legally purchased by another person and then left the weapon in the home in a location where it was easily obtained by the child.

The child reportedly found the handgun and fired the weapon, wounding himself, on November 16. Three weeks later, the child remains in a medical facility.

Terrance Christopher Adams is charged with unlawful neglect of a child causing great bodily injury. Abrams was denied bond by a summary court judge.

"This was a totally irresponsible act by a person that should not have had a weapon in the first place, and he should have never been out on bond from his previous charges," Sheriff Foster said.