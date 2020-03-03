COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four students from four Midlands' schools were charged with bringing weapons on school grounds.

Their names are being withheld because of their ages.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, these were four different incidents.

A 13-year-old students at Summit Parkway Middle School was charged with bringing a weapon on school grounds, after he was found in possession of a BB gun, pellets, and other items.

According to the release, the mother notified school administrators that her son may have some items that belong to her, as well as a possible weapon that she did not give him permission to take from the house.

After administrators searched the student and his belonging, they found metal BBs, a CO2 cartridge, a BB gun, a screwdriver, and items used to treat diabetes.

The student was released into the custody of his father after being charged.

A 16-year-old student at Westwood High School was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, after a knife was found in his backpack.

School administrators were informed that the 16-year-old was in possession of a knife and found a knife in a black case and a box cutter in his backpack. The teen said he forgot it was in his backpack from the previous night.

The student was released to his parents after being charged.

At Dent Middle School a 12-year-old was charged with bringing a weapon on school grounds, after he was found in possession of a pellet pistol.

The student was released to his parents after being charged. According to RCSD, a student reported to school administrators that the 12-year-old had a gun in his jacket.

When asked about the weapon, he said he forgot it was in his pocket from the previous night. According to the report, he failed to report the weapon because he panicked when he realized he still had it in his possession.

A 16-year-old at Lower Richland High School has been charged with possession of weapon on school grounds for wielding an ax while threatening fellow classmates with it.

According to the report, the 16-year-old took the keys from a teacher’s hands, unlocked a tool box that had fire truck tools, and returned to the classroom with the ax in hand. The student threatened his classmates while wielding the ax, and swung it around aggressively. He also struck the wall with the ax.

The teen dropped the ax when the teacher called for help through the radio, according to the report. He was charged and released to his mother.