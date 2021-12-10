4-year-old found buried in Charlotte backyard was malnourished, per medical examiner's report

Miegellic Young's death was ruled a homicide, but the autopsy says her cause of death was unknown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly five months after 4-year-old Miegellic Young's body was found in the backyard of a Charlotte home, the medical examiner's autopsy report has been released. Within the report's seven pages are two conclusions: Miegellic was facing malnutrition, but her cause of death was unknown.

In May 2021, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Miegellic's remains were found behind her Bearden Drive after it was reported she had not been seen for several months. Her mother, Malikah Diane Bennett, was charged with murder, and 53-year-old Tammy Taylor Moffett was charged days later with helping conceal Miegeillic's death.

Miegellic's body was examined by a Mecklenburg County medical examiner on May 24, 2021, two days after her body was discovered. The report, finalized on Oct. 11, says Miegellic's body was found nestled within several black plastic bags, and her body was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

New details tonight in the homicide investigation of 4-year-old Miegellic “Jelli” Young, whose mother is accused by investigators of killing and burying her daughter. The autopsy report has been released, and we have new information from it on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/lrYwBxaqLm — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 12, 2021

As the examiner's report continues, nothing seems out of ordinary initially, until the report notes Miegellic appeared to have suffered malnutrition. The report notes a clump of hair was found in her bowels, which is deemed a sign of disordered eating.

While the cause of death was undetermined, the examiner's report said based on the circumstances surrounding Miegellic's death, the manner of her death was homicide.

In previous news briefings, CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum has characterized Miegellic's death as the result of an "abusive environment." He has said the case was an especially troubling one.