Man charged with aggravated kidnapping of Houston child gets $1 million bond

Holman Hernandez appeared in court Monday afternoon. He was arrested Sunday after police said they found him in a northside motel room with the little girl.

HOUSTON — A man accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl from her north Houston home Sunday faced a judge on Monday afternoon. The judge set bond at $1 million for Holman Hernandez.

Hernandez is a Honduran national and the judge also ordered him to hand over his passport.

"The state's request is granted ... ordering you to surrender your passport."

We viewed apartment surveillance video -- which we are not showing -- that appears to show Hernandez interacting with the little girl and then loading her and a small animal into his vehicle and then leaving.

Here's what happened

The victim's parents said they woke up around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to find their daughter missing and the door to their Greenspoint-area apartment open.

The motel where she was found was about a mile away. The motel manager called the police to tell them Hernandez had checked in with the child around 7:30 a.m. Police Chief Troy Finner said officers forced their way into the room where Hernandez put up a fight before they arrested him.

“We’re all blessed. The family is blessed that the kid appears to be OK," Finner said. “To see the father and that kid in the ambulance and being able to talk to the father and the kid ... it’s amazing."