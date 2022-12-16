x
Million dollar bond set for suspect charged with trafficking crack cocaine, marijuana in Columbia

Credit: Columbia Police Department
Drug bust in Columbia, South Carolina during the week of Dec. 12, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police said drugs, guns, and money were seized in a recent drug bust that netted one man a hefty bond.

Police said that a recent bust at a House Street apartment uncovered 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and two guns as well as $4,200 in cash. 

It also led to the arrest of 50-year-old Lontre Wise on charges including two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking crack cocaine, and two counts of distribution of marijuana. A judge has since set a $1 million surety bond for Wise according to a statement from Columbia Police. 

Police said the seizures and arrest came after community members expressed concern about the crime in the area. The investigation is still underway.

