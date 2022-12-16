Million dollar bond set for suspect charged with trafficking crack cocaine, marijuana in Columbia

Police said the seizures and arrest came after community members expressed concern about the crime in the area. The investigation is still underway.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police said drugs, guns, and money were seized in a recent drug bust that netted one man a hefty bond.

Police said that a recent bust at a House Street apartment uncovered 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and two guns as well as $4,200 in cash.

It also led to the arrest of 50-year-old Lontre Wise on charges including two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking crack cocaine, and two counts of distribution of marijuana. A judge has since set a $1 million surety bond for Wise according to a statement from Columbia Police.