COLUMBIA, S.C. — The intersection of Gervais and Millwood Streets were closed Monday night as Columbia police investigated a shooting that left one person injured.

@ColumbiaPDSC scene on Millwood St close to Gervais St. Both lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/HUUFbOLviS — chris brathwaite (@number1bajan) April 25, 2022

Investigators say they are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital, according to police.