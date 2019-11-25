COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, Nov, 25, the South Carolina Administrative Law Court held Miracle House of Hope Ministries in contempt for violating an order barring the organization for soliciting in the state. The contempt of court charge stems from a violation of an earlier order dated March 18, 2019, barring the organization from engaging in solicitation in South Carolina until it filed all required annual financial reports and registered under the state's Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.

Additionally, the Court ordered the organization to pay $10,000 in administrative fees.

With today's contempt of court ruling, a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Miracle House of Hope's chief executive officer Bruce Little.

“Miracle House of Hope is a rogue organization that has shown complete disregard for the financial transparency that South Carolina requires of charitable organizations,” said Secretary of State Mark Hammond. “Hopefully, this order of contempt and bench warrant will motivate Miracle House of Hope to come clean and let the people of South Carolina know what it is doing with their donations.”

Miracle House of Hope collects donations by having solicitors stand in busy intersections, approach drivers in their cars for money, and hand out flyers describing the organization's mission. According to the flyers, Miracle House of Hope is seeking charitable contributions to assist people with addiction by providing them room, board, and “meaningful work within the ministry.”

The contempt order noted that since Miracle House of Hope was enjoined from soliciting, there had been eleven documented instances of the organization soliciting within the state—including in Columbia, Greenville, Gaffney, Seneca, and Lancaster.

Hammond noted that organizations like Miracle House of Hope that prey upon unsuspecting donors hurt legitimate charities that do good work. He says, “The message that the court has sent is clear: if you are going to solicit in South Carolina, you must comply with South Carolina law or face the consequences.”

Hammond asks South Carolinians to alert the Secretary of State’s Office if they receive a solicitation from Miracle House of Hope Ministries, or if they have concerns about any charitable organization operating within the state. Citizens can file a confidential complaint 24 hours a day, 7 days a week using the Secretary of State’s Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form, which is available at www.sos.sc.gov. You can also contact the Division of Public Charities at 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484).