Video shows man luring 81-year-old woman out of home to make way for robber, police say

Police say the man posed an an electric worker in order to distract the woman while someone else robbed her home.

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Police in South Florida say a man posed as an electric worker in order to help facilitate the robbery of an 81-year-old widow.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on June 25, according to officers. And it was all caught on camera.

The Miramar Police Department posted a home security video on July 15 showing the moment it says the man lured the woman outside in order to distract her while someone else robbed her home.

In the video, the man, sporting a mask and sunglasses, can be heard saying "we're doing some work in the back."

The woman, who is standing in her screened-in porch area while her dog barks nearby, then asks, “You're with the electric company?”

The man briefly removed his glasses after the woman said, "Do you know how scary you look with those sunglasses and that mask?"

The man then goes on to ask if the woman is having any electrical problems with her lights and explains that he has to install a pole in her yard. The video ends while the woman instructs the man on how to use her gate to get into her backyard.

Miramar police say while this conversation was happening, Rachael Demitro was inside the home stealing $25,000 worth of jewelry.

Demitro is charged with burglary, grand theft from a person 65 years old or older, and violation of probation for her accused role in the burglary. The investigation into the man in the video is still ongoing. And police are asking for help identifying him.

Update: Rachael Demitro has been charged with burglary, grand theft from a person 65 years old or older, and violation of probation for her role in distracting the victim and stealing more than $25,000 worth of jewelry. The investigation into the other suspect involved continues. pic.twitter.com/NcKYaGafaq — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) July 18, 2021

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

You can also contact Detective Kimkowski from the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4018 or mrkimkowski@miramarpd.org with information.