11-year-old Charlotte girl last seen on Sept. 30, police say

Investigators said 11-year-old Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen at her family's home on Oak Valley Lane on Sept. 30.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old east Charlotte girl who was last seen in late September.

Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen at her home on Oak Valley Lane around 6 a.m. on Sept. 30, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

Velasquez-Cruz was last seen wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts and black shoes, police say.

No further information was released by CMPD. Any person with information about her whereabouts is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

