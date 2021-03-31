11-year-old reported missing in Sumter

Jozanna was last seen Tuesday evening, March 30, in a neighborhood near Shaw Air Force Base.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing girl. Jozanna Lynn Quezada, 11, was last seen at the corner of Edgehill Road and Raccoon Road at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. She left her residence on Sans Souci Road at about 5:30 p.m.

The neighborhood borders Shaw Air Force Base just outside of Sumter.

Police believe she may be a runaway.

Jozanna has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt with pink stripes and elbow-length sleeves, and no shoes.