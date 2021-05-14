Police: Mother of missing 2-month-old arrested, charged with felony murder

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee last confirmed Thursday that the mother remained the sole person of interest in the baby's disappearance.

WASHINGTON — The mother of missing 2-month-old Kyon Jones was arrested and charged with felony murder on Friday, DC Police said.

Ladonia Boggs, 37, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Felony Murder after baby Kyon was reported missing nearly a week ago.

Kyon was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE on Wednesday, May 5, according to DC Police, who emphasized that Kyon's body still has not been found.

The arrest comes just after DC Police Chief Robert Contee told WUSA9 Thursday that he had seen video of the mother, Ladonia Boggs, throwing things into the garbage, but didn't elaborate on what items she tossed. He added that Boggs remained the sole person of interest in his disappearance.

In an interview last Saturday with WUSA9's Kolbie Satterfield, Boggs said that she disposed of the infant's blanket and car seat in the trash after she noticed her son was no longer breathing.

"I had rolled over and noticed that he was on the bed with me on my chest and [that's] the last thing I remember," she said. "After that when I was asleep, I rolled over and noticed he was unresponsive . . . and I panicked."

The Charles City County Sheriff's Department said Monday afternoon that it was helping MPD with its search at a Waste Management Landfill for 2-month-old Kyon Jones, who went missing last week in Northeast D.C.

#BREAKING: Sources tell me the mother of 2 month old Kyon Jones was arrested an hour ago. Charged with felony murder. No body has been found yet. @wusa9 — leslifoster (@leslifoster) May 14, 2021

Contee said the landfill search would come to an end on Thursday.