SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman found dead Monday at a Spartanburg home has been identified as a missing woman from Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Celia Sweeney, 28, was reported missing to Charleston police Friday, February 28th by co-workers and friends.

Police did a welfare check at her residence and found that she was missing along with her vehicle. The abandoned vehicle was located late Saturday night.

Investigators say they identified a person of interest in the case who lived in Spartanburg. That’s when Charleston Police requested the assistance of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division to assist with the investigation.

The person of interest, identified as Buddy Allen Carr, 32, was also found dead Monday at the residence where Sweeney's body was found. SLED is investigating the death of Carr.

The investigation into Ms. Sweeney’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.