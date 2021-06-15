Missing Charleston teen may be in Columbia area

Kalea Neveah White, was last seen in the Ladson area on June 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teen they think may be in the Columbia, South Carolina area.

Kalea Neveah White, 14, was last seen in the Charleston area, near 9919 Hwy 78 in Ladson, around 2 a.m. on June 6.

Kalea is listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a Missing Person. There is no reliable description of the clothing she might be wearing and her mother states that although communication to friends and others has been through social media, Kalea has no working phone number.

Kalea is described as being 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.