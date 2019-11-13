CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Crimestoppers are asking the public for help in finding a man missing since Halloween.

Jeremy Ballew was last seen walking on Free Moon Circle towards Fall Branch Road in the St. Matthews area of Calhoun County. Ballew is described as a white male, 36 years old, 6’0”, and weighs 200 lbs. He has tattoos on both arms and one of the tattoos is a cross on the outer bicep area of his left arm.

Law enforcement is hopeful someone recalls seeing him or knows where he may be located. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, (803) 874-2741, or Midlands Crimestoppers, 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).