William Banks was last seen Saturday afternoon while meeting someone at a K&W Cafeteria parking lot to sell his SUV.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said they’re now treating the case of a missing man as a homicide.

William Banks, 39 was last seen Saturday afternoon. His family said he was meeting someone at a K&W Cafeteria parking lot about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport.

His Range Rover was found in Danville, VA on Monday. Police announced that they suspect foul play.

Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, was arrested Monday in connection with the disappearance. He was charged with robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Merritt was extradited to Wake County. The county’s district attorney, Patrick LaTour asked a judge to raise Merritt’s bond. It went from $265,000 to $2 million. He’s scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.