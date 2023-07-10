Missing man in Columbia found dead, suspect arrested say police

A man who was reported missing on July 4th has been found dead.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man who was reported missing early this week was killed and a suspect has been arrested in his killing.

Officers say Marc-Anthony Rickson Cantrell, 25, has been charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Deshea Bulter.

Butler was reported missing on the Fourth of July from a halfway home in the 2200 block of Harper Street. His body was found two days later, on July 6.

Officers haven't yet said what led up to the death or how the victim died. They also haven't said if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

A motive for the death remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.