PAGELAND, S.C. — A person of interest in the case of missing 41-year-old Deidre Reid is now in the custody of South Carolina authorities, the Burke County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Burke County deputies said Emanuel Bedford was extradited back to Pageland, South Carolina authorities on Wednesday.

According to the Pageland Police Department, Bedford was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Oct. 11 on charges related to the case.

Pageland Police made an announcement saying Emanuel Bedford is a person of interest in the case back in September.

Officials said Reid was last seen leaving her home to take Bedford to the Greyhound bus station in Uptown Charlotte on Sept. 3.

Pageland Police Capt. Shane Whitley said investigators believe the pair made it to the bus station but that's where they lost their trail. Whitley initially said Bedford was not considered a person of interest in Reid's disappearance.

Reid's family said she was planning to meet her sister in Charlotte after taking Bedford to the bus station, but they never heard from her. Once 24 hours passed, which is the amount of time needed to file a police report, Reid's family contacted authorities.