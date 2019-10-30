ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking the public for assistance in finding a local man reportedly last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Ravenell said 70-year-old William Champy was last seen in the area of the Shell/Bojangles convenience store at 110 Chestnut Street.

"This gentleman was last seen around 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday," the sheriff said. "It's all the more concerning due to his having several medical conditions."

Champy is described as standing about 5' 9 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He is said to have been wearing a white straw hat, blue jeans, black leather jacket and red, white and blue sneakers.

Ravenell said investigators have learned Champy is known to frequent the campus of nearby South Carolina State University.

If anyone has any information on Mr. Champy, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550.