BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. — An autopsy has confirmed that a missing South Carolina teen was shot to death.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office released a report Tuesday that confirmed that 18-year-old Malik Spencer of the town of Lobeco was the person found dead in Bamberg County last month.

He'd been reported missing by his family on December 18 of last year in Beaufort County. Three days later, his car was found abandoned on St. Helena Island.

On January 22, utility lineman found his remains in the brush off Highway 78 in Bamberg County. DNA collected at the scene was processed at the scene, and that came back confirmed the body was Spencer's.

Because this case involved multiple jurisdictions, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has also joined the investigation.

nyone with information is urged to call investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.