Two suspects are facing charges after Union County deputies found the body of a missing 18-year-old South Carolina woman on July Fourth.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are in jail after a missing Laurens, South Carolina, woman was found dead at a home in Monroe on July Fourth, deputies said.

The Union County Sheriff's Office received a report on Sunday that 18-year-old Kierstyn Williamson was believed to be at a home on Bethpage Lane in Monroe. Williamson's family reported her missing to Laurens police after they were unable to contact her on June 30, investigators said.

On Tuesday, Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey confirmed a body that was found in the area was Williamson's. Two people were arrested in connection with the grim discovery. Joshua Newton, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the case. Deputies also arrested 22-year-old Victoria Smith. She was charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact. Both suspects are in custody at this time.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss," Cathey said in a statement, vowing to bring those responsible for Williamson's death to justice.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. Witnesses may also contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789.

