Have you seen her? Missing teen from Columbia may be in Rock Hill, police say

17-year-old Jameisha Monteserin went missing in February, and may be with an adult woman.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a missing teen from their area could be in the Rock Hill area, and are asking for help finding her.

According to an alert sent by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 17-year-old Janeisha Monteserin went missing on February 20, 2021. She's possibly in the Rock Hill area in the company of an adult female.

Janeisha stands at 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.