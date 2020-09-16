16-year-old reported missing in Richland County

Tyler Caiden Johnson was last seen in Columbia on Sept. 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old reported missing on Sept. 10, 2020.

Tyler Caiden Johnson was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at his home on Fraiser Fir Lane in northeast Columbia.

Johnson is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 125 pounds and stands 5'9". He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and had a Nike book bag with a coral pattern with his school computer and PS4 inside. Johnson also has shaved slits in his eyebrows.