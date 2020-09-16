16-year-old reported missing in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old reported missing on Sept. 10, 2020.
Tyler Caiden Johnson was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at his home on Fraiser Fir Lane in northeast Columbia.
Johnson is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 125 pounds and stands 5'9". He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and had a Nike book bag with a coral pattern with his school computer and PS4 inside. Johnson also has shaved slits in his eyebrows.
If anyone has information regarding Johnson's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Richland County Sheriff's Department at (803) 576-3000, refer to case number 2009032610.