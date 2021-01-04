16-year-old reported missing in Richland County doesn't have medication

Kaleel McCain last seen March 31 in northeast Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Kaleel McCain was last seen leaving his home on Sterling Cross Drive on Wednesday afternoon, March 31. The neighborhood is off Summit Parkway in northeast Richland County.

McCain is approximately 5’6” tall, 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue Seahawks jersey, a Seahawks hoodie, black jeans, and a black beanie.

He is believed to be without medication which he depends on for a medical condition.