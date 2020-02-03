CHARLESTON, S.C. — A missing South Carolina woman's vehicle has been found but officers say she is still missing.

The vehicle belonged to Celia Sweeney who was reported missing Feb. 28, 2020.

Sweeney, 28, was last seen with her vehicle near 1001 Westchase Dr. in Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), Sweeney is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information please call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective, or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.

