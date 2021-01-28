Houston-area couple charged after toddler is allegedly hit during potty training, later dies

The pair is accused trying to claim the injuries came from a fall in a bathtub.

HOUSTON — A mother and her boyfriend are charged after the death of a 2-year-old boy, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Tevin Jefferson, who also went by T.J., was only two years old when he died from injuries he received at his home. Detectives said the child’s mom and her boyfriend came up with a fake story to try and cover up his death.

Johvonte Johnson, 26, could be seen shaking his head throughout the hearing. He’s charged with injury to a child, but that will likely be upgraded to murder, according to HCSO.

Prosecutors said, after initially denying any involvement, Johnson later admitted to deputies he hit T.J. several times with his hand, during potty training and that later, T.J. was knocked out after he fell and hit his head on a toilet.

During Wednesday night’s hearing, Johnson raised his hand several times, even as the attorney representing him advised him to not say anything.

They allegedly tried to cover it up

The child’s mother, Darrielle Williams, 23, did not appear in court. Her charge was read as well — also injury to a child because she allegedly failed to protect the boy.

She’s accused of trying to protect her boyfriend. Prosecutors said she took T.J. to the hospital, where the child died in the emergency room, and that she and her boyfriend made up a story about the child falling in the bathtub.

"The child had suffered obvious trauma to the head that was not consistent with the explanation given by the mother," noted the sheriff's office in a press release.

According to court documents, Texas Child Protective Services had previously interrogated the boyfriend on allegations of child abuse. Prosecutors said, despite this, the mother still left her child in Johnson’s care.

Bond has been set at $50,000 for each defendant. The next court hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

Inconsistent statements and likely a murder charge

The sheriff's office released this statement about the case on Thursday:

"Homicide Investigators interviewed both Williams and Johnson and found their initial stories to be inconsistent with the facts observed during the investigation. Both Williams and Johnson eventually admitted to fabricating the story about the child falling while with his mother. Johnson admitted to beating the child and causing the child to fall and strike his head, which resulted in him becoming unresponsive. Johnson , who is not the child’s biological father, then took the unresponsive child to the mother’s place of business and conspired with her to fabricate the story about the fictitious injuries.