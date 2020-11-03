COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have charged a mother in connection with the accidental shooting of her 3-year-old son.

Destiny Andrina Wise, 22, turned herself over to investigators Wednesday morning. She'll face a charge of unlawful conduct toward a child.

A judge set a personal recognizance bond at $20,000.

Officers say Wise placed her son at an "unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life or safety" on March 3 at the Colony Apartments on Bailey Street.

Police say she left her son unattended in a bedroom of the home within reach of a loaded pistol. The 3-year-old gained grabbed the gun and the weapon went off, causing a bullet to strike his head.

Police say the boy continues to show signs of improvement at a local hospital. CPD’s victim advocates have been communicating regularly with medical staff regarding his condition.