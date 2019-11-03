HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a 21-year-old mom in the death of her young daughter at a southeast Houston apartment complex, police confirm.

The suspect, Andrea Webb, is charged with injury to a child for her role in the death of her daughter, Samantha Bell, 5, who was pronounced dead at the scene over the weekend.

The child's injuries were first said to be from a fall, but investigators said the injuries were not consistent with a fall. She later admitted that she made the story up, police say.

Officers said the child had visible "injuries to her face, chest, abdomen, arms and back."

The mother told police she earlier made Samantha sit against a wall in the home for hours without support of a seat. When she failed to do so, Webb struck her with a belt.

When paramedics arrived on scene later in the evening, they found the girl dead in a bedroom of an apartment on the first floor.

The mom's boyfriend was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing.