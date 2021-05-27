Police: Man suspected of shooting mother and son over scooter dispute arrested

Anthony Bedney, 26, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

WASHINGTON — A man who allegedly shot a mother and her 5-year-son outside their home in Shaw over a scooter has been arrested, DC Police said.

Anthony Bedney, 26, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. He was arrested Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Chief Robert Contee said the shooting happened May 18 after some type of argument over a rental scooter near 10th & P Street in Northwest. The gunman pulled out a handgun, covered his face with a ski mask and shot at a group of people. Both the mother and child were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was another sibling who escaped unharmed, according to police.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., just minutes after the park at Seaton Elementary School closed for the night.

“He should be ashamed of what he did to the family,” Contee said in his statements. “He has to be held accountable for his actions.”

Right now Shaw community members are taking a walk through the community with city and law enforcement leaders to share concerns on rising crimes in the neighborhood.



This is the same neighborhood a mom and her 5-year-old were shot last week over a scooter. pic.twitter.com/EeemdFjUay — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) May 27, 2021

The husband and father of the victims, Patrick Reilly, released a statement Thursday:

"Gun violence plagues far too many of our communities," the husband and father of the victims, Patrick I do not wish what happened to my family on anyone, but in our country I know it inevitably will. I hope our communities can come together to tell individuals with guns who wish to do others harm, that it is unacceptable and they will be caught. And I hope that our country that is awash in guns and hate, will do what is necessary to protect our most vulnerable, even if it’s hard."

The family of the mom and 5 y/o son shot while playing outside their home in Shaw released a statement to me reacting to the arrest of the alleged gunman, 26 y/o Anthony Bedney. The child’s father Patrick Reilly is urging for better protection from gun violence. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/U6MlvFpAB7 — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) May 27, 2021

Dozens of Shaw community members also met Thursday with city and public safety leaders to address safety concerns in the neighborhood.

One neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said the shooting of the mother and son is a symptom of a bigger problem.

“There’s people’s safety that is truly at risk in certain areas," a concerned neighbor said. "There have been a few instances in the neighborhood where offers on homes have been pulled out because they don't know that they want to bring their families here."

Kevin Parker said he too had heard of people rethinking their move to Shaw.

"I walk around my block as a routine every Saturday and pick up things and for the first time, I've been finding needles again," Parker said. "And that hasn't happened for at least 10 years. So, I think we really do have to be kind of on the watch.”

Parker said with Bedney's arrest some people may feel safer, but only temporarily.

“I think it will make them feel better temporarily. I think in that the sense that someone was identified and they caught them. I don't think it necessarily will change this sort of an overall sense of unease that this has created," Parker said.

Neighbors and friends including Suki Lucier said the victim and her husband were particularly known to be advocates for improving public safety in their community. They were part of a group of concerned residents who recently expressed their worry to WUSA9 about alleged illegal activity and violence at a homeless encampment on 10th Street.