Mom reacts after daycare worker accused of murder after unintentionally causing death of sleeping infant

Ocean Carter died in February of 2021 when he was left in a Boppy pillow while sleeping.

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta mother continues to grieve over two years after her 7-month-old son died after a daycare worker allegedly placed him on a Boppy pillow where he later stopped breathing. The worker was arrested and charged with murder earlier this week.

Zakiah Morris said she tries to keep her son Ocean Carter's memory alive for her two daughters and sons. She said she even takes the children to the 7-month-old's grave after he lost his life due to negligence at a Fulton County daycare.

Ocean tragically passed away when he was allegedly left unsupervised while sleeping on a Boppy lounger at the Easter Seals Center Sylvan daycare facility. Morris, determined and hopeful that justice will be served, shared her thoughts on the case.

"I have more questions than answers," Morris expressed, highlighting the lingering uncertainties surrounding her son's untimely death.

Despite the pain she endures every day, Morris fondly remembers Ocean as a tranquil and easy-going baby who brought immense joy into her life. Ocean's infectious smile lit up her world, and he effortlessly fit into their family dynamic.

Already having enrolled two of her children in the Easter Seals Center Sylvan, Morris believed that Ocean would find a welcoming environment there as well. Unfortunately, tragedy struck in February 2021 when Ocean lost his life at the daycare center.

Arrest warrants revealed that Stephanie Thompson, an employee at Easter Seals, had left the child unattended on a Boppy lounger for roughly 20 minutes without proper supervision. This week, Thompson was arrested, more than two years after Ocean's passing.

While initially relieved by the arrest, Morris admitted that the development stirred up painful memories of her loss. The tragic incident has made it challenging for her to trust others with the care of her children, especially her new infant son, Royal.

Morris emphasized that if she were to entrust her children to someone else in the future, it would only be with someone she knows and someone she can place her faith in.

The trauma of losing Ocean has cast a shadow over her ability to rely on others, but she remains determined to navigate the difficult days ahead with the support of her family and the cherished memory of her son.

"This is all I want to do, just get justice for Ocean. He deserves that. They might not care about my baby, but I do," Morris expressed, emphasizing her unwavering dedication to seeking justice.

11Alive reached out to the Atlanta Police Department to inquire why it took more than two years to make an arrest in the case. As of now, a response from the authorities is pending.