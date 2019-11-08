COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother faces serious charges after she allegedly drove down the wrong side of a major Marietta road with no headlights on with an open container. Authorities said she also had her infant son in the back seat.

It happened around 9 p.m. Aug. 5 near the intersection of Bells Ferry Road and Cobb Parkway, authorities said.

According to a criminal warrant, Martha Bosquez-Romo drove her Kia Soul the wrong way down Bells Ferry Road into oncoming traffic, stopping "nose-to-nose" with a police car.

When the officer got out of his car to approach Bosquez-Romo's, he could reportedly see an open Corona beer bottle in the center console and another empty one in the back of the car, according to the warrant. The officer reported Bosquez-Romo's eyes being "very glassy" and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath when she spoke. The officer also noted the woman's son was in the back seat of the car.

The warrant said the officer then asked Bosquez-Romo for her driver's license, but she told him she didn't have one - only a Mexican Identification Card.

When the officer tried to conduct a field sobriety test, the warrant said Bosquez-Romo was not able to get through it "due to her becoming hysterical upon removal from the vehicle." The warrant added that Bosquez-Romo was "not able to stand on her own and had to be held upright" by officers.

Martha Bosquez-Romo now faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment, driving with an open container, driving without headlights, driving without a license and driving on the wrong side of the road.

A Cobb County magistrate judge issued Bosquez-Romo a $6,000 bond.

