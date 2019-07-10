COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire Department and Irmo Fire are responding to an early morning fire at Briargate Condiminiums in the St. Andrews area.

The condominium community is located on Menlo Drive, just off of Broad River Road.

The two-alarm blaze is on the third floor of one of the buildings and has damaged multiple units. More than 40 fire personnel are on the scene.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Drivers may see smoke from the highway.

