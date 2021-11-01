x
Crime

Texas woman arrested for allegedly pointing loaded gun at trick-or-treater

The HCSO said 35-year-old Monica Ann Bradford exited her residence with a loaded weapon and pointed it at a 7-year-old.
Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office
Monica Ann Bradford

BUDA, Texas — A Buda woman has been arrested after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at a 7-year-old who was trick-or-treating in front of her house on Sunday night.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 100 block of Quarter Ave. around 7:20 p.m.

Deputies determined a resident in the area was yelling at children who were walking outside her house trick-or-treating.

The HCSO said 35-year-old Monica Ann Bradford exited her residence with a loaded weapon and pointed it at a 7-year-old.

Bradford was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

She was taken to the Hays County Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact JB Baker at 512-393-7814.

No other information is available at this time.

