Moped accident in Richland County leaves one dead

Collision occurred on US 378, near Blue Johnson Road in Horrel Hill

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Department is investigating an early morning fatal accident that occurred near Hopkins/Horrel Hill in Richland County.

The collision happened around 5:20 a.m. Monday, May 18 on US 387 near Blue Johnson Road.

Master Trooper David Jones reports two vehicles were involved--a 2016 moped and a 1994 Ford Ranger.

Both vehicles were traveling west on US 378 when the Ranger hit the moped from behind, causing the moped driver to be ejected from the vehicle. The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.