State Grand Jury brings more indictments against Alex Murdaugh, Curtis Edward Smith

The two men face charges of criminal conspiracy and narcotics; Smith faces additional charges for money laundering, forgery and trafficking meth

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued new indictments against Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith.

The two men have been indicted on two counts of conspiracy, including a narcotics count related to Oxycodone. Additionally, Smith has been indicted on four counts of Money Laundering, three counts of Forgery, Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.

These are the first charges against Smith to be handed down by the State Grand Jury. The 62-year-old had previously been indicted by the Hampton County Grand Jury on November 4, 2021, for False Claim for Payment, Filing a False Police Report, Conspiracy, and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, and Assisted Suicide in relation to Alex Murdaugh's alleged suicide attempt along Old Salkehatchie Road on September 4, 2021. Smith also had been previously indicted by the Colleton County Grand Jury on November 18, 2021 for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana.

Smith is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing before the Hon. Judge Clifton Newman in Columbia at noon today, Tuesday, June 28, at the Richland County Courthouse.

In these latest charges against Smith and Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury that was convened in Colleton County alleges a Criminal Conspiracy regarding approximately 437 checks totaling approximately $2.4 million that went from Murdaugh to Smith from October 7, 2013 through February 28, 2021. The two were also indicted in an alleged conspiracy regarding the distribution and purchase of Oxycodone. Smith is indicted for four counts of Money Laundering over $100,000 regarding the alleged disposition of the checks. The State Grand Jury also charged Smith with Forgery for allegedly forging endorsements on some of the checks. Smith is also indicted for three other drug offenses, including allegedly trafficking over ten grams of methamphetamine.

Altogether, through 16 indictments containing 81 charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,492,888.31.

Murdaugh is currently being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.