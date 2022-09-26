More than $1 million worth of cocaine seized from Florida woman in Ohio

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Florida woman has been charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize more than $1 million worth of cocaine in Wood County last week.
The traffic stop occurred at 3:21 p.m. on Sept. 19 after a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration committed a turn signal violation on Interstate 75. Officers proceeded to seize 33 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $1,073,000.
Paige LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton of Palm Bay, Fla., was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail after being charged with first-degree felonies of possession and trafficking in drugs. If convicted, the 32-year-old could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
More crime coverage from WKYC:
- Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
- 'Extraordinary' views expected as Jupiter makes closest approach in decades
- Bugged by 'ladybugs' in your home? Don't be fooled: These biting imposters are not your friend
- Cleveland Cavaliers host annual Media Day
- Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden
- Big-city vibes come to Canton with high-end destination restaurant 'Mélange,' opening on Sept. 27
- Jan. 6 rioter from Northeast Ohio who testified at hearing avoids jail time
- Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
- Watch: Cleveland Guardians celebrate American League Central Division championship
- Columbus police seek to ID persons of interest in fatal nightclub shooting
- NFL, NFLPA investigating Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's quick return to game after hit
- NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
- Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter, piling on delays
- NASA to livestream spacecraft crashing into asteroid today: How to watch