Idaho student murders: Tips hit 10,000

Moscow Police said in a release Monday that the holidays don't change the movement of the investigation.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department said Monday their investigation into a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus has reached 10,000 tips.

"Any piece of evidence (police) can link to this case, they're doing so," MPD Chief James Fry said in a YouTube video.

It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum were all pronounced dead on Nov. 13. from a stabbing at a house on King Road.

Fry said the holidays will not impact the investigation into the murders. Teams will be present through the holidays to continue working the case, he said.

According to a previous video posted by Moscow Police, MPD Captain Roger Lanier said that these patterns within the investigation developed into pleading the public for information on a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate. There has been many tips regarding the car, Fry said in the video posted Monday.

Police are still looking to speak with the occupant or occupants of the car, which they said was in the immediate area of the King Road home during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators are still sorting through the 22,000 Hyundai Elantras that fit their search criteria.

An MPD news release said that police "still ask for more information from the public."

Lanier said in the video that investigators began looking for video footage in the area that would have recorded anything the day of the crimes. Police contacted multiple businesses to ask them for footage.

"We weren't trying to pigeon-hole our investigation by saying that the suspect lives in the area. We were trying to cover all our bases," Lanier said.

Moscow police are asking for any available videos from residents and businesses within the area of West Taylor Ave, West Palouse River Dr., Highway 95 South to the 2700 block of Highway 95 South and the Arboretum & Botanical Garden, who have video surveillance at their home or business between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Police also have a special team of digital analysts that go through video surveillance and collect evidence that are currently sorting through digital submissions, Fry said.

There is still no suspect that has been announced.

Digital Media Video can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho and emailed to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Phone Tip Line: 208-883-7180

